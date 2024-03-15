Open Hardware and Right to Repair News

I’ve had the curiosity to explore radio communication protocols for a few years now, ever since I’ve started fiddling around with an RTL-SDR dongle. I always had the goal of figuring out how data is transmitted in remote controls (car key fobs particularly), trying replay attacks, and other possible attack vectors.

Despite capturing some car key fob signals over the years, I haven’t had the chance of doing meaningful analysis on them, and that’s mainly due to the limited access I had to cars I could test on.

This blog post aims to bring the uninitiated through my journey of having successfully reverse engineered and replayed a car’s key fob signal last year, starting from the very basic concepts of radio frequency and going all the way through my entire thought process while I was working on this project.