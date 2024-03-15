Open Hardware and Right to Repair News
-
Hackaday ☛ Dev Board Watch Takes Path Of Least Resistance
Building your own watch or clock is kind of a maker’s rite of passage. Once upon a time, if you went with a wrist watch, you’d typically work on producing your own compact PCB with everything crammed into a typical watch form factor, maybe relying on a simple binary output for compactness and simplicity. Times have changed, however, and [Arnov]’s design is altogether different in its construction.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 *can* overclock to 3.14 GHz
For the past few weeks, a few blog readers (most notably, tkaiser—thanks!) commented on PLLs, OPP tables, and DVFS and how something seemed a little off with the 3.0 GHz CPU limit—which was apparently recommended by Broadcom, according to that GitHub issue.
But today, @popcornmix generated a test firmware revision without the 3.0 GHz limit, and zealous overclockers can get to pushing the clocks higher.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Die shots and transistor-level debugging on Raspberry Pi 5
I donated a number of Raspberry Pi 5's to the cause, along with some funds for the effort, to John McMaster, who did all the actual work delidding, extracting, and etching the silicon to get these images. I also wanted him to share the images on his site like all his other work so anyone can grab full-res copies and dive into this new silicon.
-
Sami Alaoui Kendil ☛ Reverse engineering a car key fob signal (Part 1)
I’ve had the curiosity to explore radio communication protocols for a few years now, ever since I’ve started fiddling around with an RTL-SDR dongle. I always had the goal of figuring out how data is transmitted in remote controls (car key fobs particularly), trying replay attacks, and other possible attack vectors.
Despite capturing some car key fob signals over the years, I haven’t had the chance of doing meaningful analysis on them, and that’s mainly due to the limited access I had to cars I could test on.
This blog post aims to bring the uninitiated through my journey of having successfully reverse engineered and replayed a car’s key fob signal last year, starting from the very basic concepts of radio frequency and going all the way through my entire thought process while I was working on this project.
-
Right to Repair
-
Techdirt ☛ Oregon Passes Right To Repair Law Apple Lobbied To Kill
Oregon has officially become the seventh state (behind New York, California, Massachusetts, Colorado, Maine, and Minnesota) to pass “right to repair” legislation, making it easier and more affordable for consumers to independently repair their own electronics.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Oregon Passes ‘Right to Repair’ Law With Extra Cojones
The “right to repair” states just became a gang of seven.
On Monday, the Oregon House passed a “right to repair” bill, after the State’s Senate passed the legislation in February. All that’s left now is for the state’s governor, Tina Kotek, to put her John Hancock on it, and the bill becomes law.
-
The Oregonian ☛ Oregon passes expansive right-to-repair law, defying tech industry concerns
Repair companies and consumer advocates hailed Oregon’s bill as setting a new benchmark for right-to-repair legislation. By limiting how manufacturers can use parts pairing, they say Oregon’s law could make it cheaper and easier for people to repair their phones and home electronics.
“I do believe this moves the ball forward and this would be one of the strongest right-to-repair bills in the country,” said Nathan Proctor, with the Public Interest Research Group, an advocacy organization that has helped lead the national push for right-to-repair laws.
-