My new System76 Thelio is hands-down the best desktop PC I've ever tested

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2024



I've been a big fan of System76 for years. They've been champions of Linux machines for a long time and every time I get a chance to work with one of their new computers, they never fail to impress me on every level that counts.

I purchased my first system from the company (a Leopard Extreme) back in 2013. That machine served me for six years, at which point I upgraded to their latest offering, the Thelio. That was back in 2019, and it performed like a champ until just recently, when the On/Off button stopped working and one of the HDMI ports ceased to send a signal.

Although the second machine didn't last nearly as long as the first, I had to remind myself that I purchased that first Thelio as soon as they were released, meaning it was a first iteration. Since then, the company has made serious changes to the Thelio line-up and improved each machine all around.

Read on