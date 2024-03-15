Web Browsers and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

What if all English case reports – current and historic – were made available to the public for free? Currently, the majority of this immense body of text is controlled privately by two companies: the charity known as the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting (ICLR), and a company called the All England Law Reports. Both charge high fees for access and restrict how cases can be used. Unlike in some US states, neither are sanctioned by the courts as the sole and exclusive reporter of legal cases, but they nonetheless have an effective monopoly on the legal corpus. This is one of the world’s oldest continuous bodies of text dealing with legal cases and would be invaluable for creating LLM-powered legal tech. A public, machine-readable version of the law-reporting corpus available to anyone who wants to use it would be of enormous benefit.

Public access would allow researchers and innovators to train new (English) legal tools, such as tech for giving legal advice and predicting court decisions. This would vastly reduce the financial and time-cost of legal services, reducing transaction costs (which are considerable) and improving access to justice for all manner of clients. The success of these tools might also stimulate more extensive text production, such as the publication of case reports at every level of adjudication and pre-litigation. More ambitiously, if this technology reaches a sufficient level of reliability, the government could offer it as an optional, alternative form of dispute resolution in civil cases. These developments would have the potential to make the English legal system into the most dynamic and advanced in the world.