today's leftovers

Canonical has a long history of providing production-grade Kubernetes distributions, which gave us great insights into Kubernetes’ challenges and the unique experience of delivering K8s that match the expectations of both developers and operations teams. Unsurprisingly, there is a world of difference between them. Developers need a quick and reproducible way to set up an application environment on their workstations. Operations teams with clusters powering the edge need lightweight high-availability setups with reliable upgrades. Cloud installations need intelligent cluster lifecycle automation to ensure applications can be integrated with each other and the underlying infrastructure.