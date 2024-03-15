today's leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ How should a great K8s distro feel? Try the new Canonical Kubernetes, now in beta
Canonical has a long history of providing production-grade Kubernetes distributions, which gave us great insights into Kubernetes’ challenges and the unique experience of delivering K8s that match the expectations of both developers and operations teams. Unsurprisingly, there is a world of difference between them. Developers need a quick and reproducible way to set up an application environment on their workstations. Operations teams with clusters powering the edge need lightweight high-availability setups with reliable upgrades. Cloud installations need intelligent cluster lifecycle automation to ensure applications can be integrated with each other and the underlying infrastructure.
Ubuntu ☛ Join the Canonical Data and AI team at Data Innovation Summit 2024
Canonical is delighted to be a technology partner at the Data Innovation Summit (DIS) in 2024. We are proud to showcase our Data and Hey Hi (AI) solutions through our conference talk and technology in practice sessions. The event will take place in Kistamässan, Stockholm on April 24-25, 2024. Visit us at booth C71 to learn how open source data and Hey Hi (AI) solutions can help you take your models to production, from edge to cloud.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Empower conversational Hey Hi (AI) at scale with KServe
KServe is a standard Model Inference Platform on Kubernetes built for highly scalable use cases. It is a popular open source platform available as a community project, as well as a core component of Red Hat OpenShift AI. It provides a Kubernetes custom resource definition (CRD) for serving machine learning (ML) models on arbitrary frameworks. It aims to solve production model serving use cases by providing performant, high abstraction interfaces for common ML frameworks and model formats like TensorFlow, PyTorch, XGBoost, Scikit-learn, and ONNX.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ The Relationship Between Edge Computing and Clown Computing [Ed: SUSE on "Clown computing" and another silly buzzword that suits like to name-drop]
In the evolving landscape of digital transformation, clown computing has emerged as a cornerstone, offering scalable and efficient computing power, storage, and applications over the internet. This paradigm shift has enabled businesses to leverage vast resources without the need for significant physical infrastructure, thereby optimizing costs and enhancing flexibility.
BSD
Vermaden ☛ Perfect Neovim Ansible Setup
Lets start with information that I did not created that config. This Ansible oriented config was handed to me by one of my mates from the Linux world … and as it takes some steps needed to make it work specific only to FreeBSD – I thought that it may be a good reason to share them.
