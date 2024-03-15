Programming and Standards Leftovers

The status quo was a series of documentation pages, many external and some internal, that we used to communicate deploying models. But, we wondered if we could do better. Could we offer a more interactive experience to users who were deploying a model for the first time? Herein came the idea for a single page where a user could get everything they need to deploy a model.

In this blog post, I walk through how we went from concept to an executed product that is available for customers to use and actively linked in relevant documentation. Here is a video showing the system in action: [...]