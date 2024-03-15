Programming and Standards Leftovers
Programming/Development
Ben Tsai ☛ Tech debt → maintenance load - Ben Tsai
In the first part of the series, she introduces a concept called maintenance load to think about technical debt. That is,
"how much effort your development team spends to keep the existing features running the same as before"
Ben Tsai ☛ Developers in the double-diamond
Yes, but still yes, developers should do discovery.
Why? The main reason is empathy. When you watch someone use your product, you’ll realize the pains they have to endure in and out of your control. You’ll have a visceral motivation to not add to those challenges (and maybe even make things better!) that can act as a counterbalance to other tradeoffs engineers are always making—namely, do this faster and cheaper without sacrificing quality. (Quality always gets sacrificed.)
Rlang ☛ Bird’s Eye View: using R to generate inventory maps for lab reagents
We need to generate an inventory map for each box in our cell store. Can we do this in R?
Rlang ☛ Pi Day Circles
Some Lissajous animations for Pi Day. Made with R, ggplot, and gganimate.
Hackaday ☛ Celebrating Pi Day With A Ghostly Calculator
For the last few years, [Cristiano Monteiro] has marked March 14th by building a device to calculate Pi. This year, he’s combined an RP2040 development board and a beam-splitting prism to create an otherworldly numerical display inspired by the classic Pepper’s Ghost illusion.
Buttondown ☛ What Mob Programming is Bad At
Pairing is two people working together to write code, while mobbing is three or more. Pairing has been part of the programming milleau since at least the 90's (with extreme programming), while mobbing is more of a 10's thing. I'm going to use them interchangeably from here on out even though they're not interchangeable, because I think everything I'll say applies to both.
James G ☛ Designing an interactive decision tree for vision model deployments
The status quo was a series of documentation pages, many external and some internal, that we used to communicate deploying models. But, we wondered if we could do better. Could we offer a more interactive experience to users who were deploying a model for the first time? Herein came the idea for a single page where a user could get everything they need to deploy a model.
In this blog post, I walk through how we went from concept to an executed product that is available for customers to use and actively linked in relevant documentation. Here is a video showing the system in action: [...]
Chris ☛ Extreme Value Statistical Process Control
This is not an article that will teach you something. This is an article about something we – as humans – don’t know. We don’t know how to apply statistical process control to extreme value processes.
This is particularly relevant to software development, because in software we see a lot of extreme value processes.
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Git by example: interactive guide
I keep forgetting Git syntax, so I created an interactive step-by-step guide to Git operations, from basic to advanced. You can read it from start to finish to (hopefully) learn more about Git, or jump to a specific use case that interests you.
Feel free to experiment with the examples by changing the commands and clicking Run.
Standards
Gonçalo Valério ☛ Security.txt in the wild
A few years ago, I covered here in the blog the “security.txt spec”. A standard place with the security related contacts, designed to help researchers, and other people, find the right contacts to report vulnerabilities and other problems.
