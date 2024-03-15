Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, FLOSS Weekly, and More
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ Linux in the Ham Shack/LHS Episode #536: The Weekender CXIV
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our departure into the world of hedonism, random topic excursions, whimsy and (hopefully) knowledge.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 774: Let’s Get Rusty
This week, Jonathan Bennett chats with Herbert Wolverson about Rust! Is it really worth the hype? Should you have written that in Rust? What’s up with “if let some” anyways? And what’s the best way to get started with this exciting language? We also cover comparisons with other languages like Ada, what drives us crazy about Cargo, and the fascinating world of kernel development!
Techdirt ☛ Techdirt Podcast Episode 383: Gaming Like It’s 1928!
As is tradition, now that we’ve announced the winners of our latest public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1928, it’s time for a special episode of the podcast taking a closer look at them. Just like in past years, Mike is joined by myself and our game design partner Randy Lubin to discuss our thoughts on the winners in all six categories, and a bunch of other great games that didn’t quite make the cut.