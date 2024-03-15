Askiing Whether Linux is Virus-Free and New Windows TCO Tales
-
TecMint ☛ Is Linux Operating System Virus Free?
While it’s true that Linux is less prone to these threats compared to other operating systems like Windows, it’s not entirely immune. The main reason behind this perception is the way Linux is built—it’s based on a robust architecture with strong security measures in place.
-
Windows TCO
-
CBC ☛ Hamilton shifts from cyberattack response to 'rebuilding:' city manager
On Feb. 25, the ransomware attack shut down almost all city phone lines, paralyzed city council and impacted dozens of services including the bus schedule app, library WiFi and permit applications.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Alabama State Cyberattack Confirmed By Officials
Over several days, the cyberattack targeted Alabama’s state infrastructure, causing intermittent disruptions on numerous government agency websites. The DDoS attack targeted three key government agencies in Alabama, including the State of Alabama, the Office of Information Technology, and the Alabama Supercomputer Authority.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Fulton County Cyberattack: Lives Upended As Recovery Stalls
Additionally, the threat actor claimed attacks on multiple organizations on February 14, 2024, including Universal Services LLC, Rajawali Corpora, Caribbean Radiation Oncology Center, MMI Culinary and lastly the cyberattack on Fulton County government,
Despite efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt LockBit’s operations and apprehend individuals associated with the group, the threat persists, leaving communities vulnerable to future attacks.
-
Tripwire ☛ LockBit affiliate jailed for almost four years after guilty plea | Tripwire
Canadian police raided Vasiliev's home in Bradford, Ontario, in August 2022, finding a list on his computer of past and prospective targets, including details of a New Jersey firm hit by LockBit in late 2021.
-
The Register UK ☛ LockBit ransomware criminal sentenced to 4 years
A LockBit ransomware kingpin has been sentenced to almost four years behind bars and ordered to pay more than CA$860,000 ($635,000, £500,000) in restitution to some of his victims by a Canadian court as he awaits extradition to the US.
During a sentencing hearing this week, Justice Michelle Fuerst said 34-year-old Mikhail Vasiliev was a cyber-terrorist who was "motivated by his own greed," according to CTV News.
-