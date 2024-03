Maps and GNOME 46

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2024



It's that time again, a new GNOME release is just around the corner.

A lot of the new things we've been working on for the 46 release has already been covered, but here is few recaps.

The map style used for the vector-based, client-side rendered map which is still considered experimental in 46 has been switched over to our new “GNOME-themed” style, which also supports a dark mode (enabled when the global dark mode is enabled).

