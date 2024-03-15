IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 184 released

We are celebrating the next release of IPFire: Version 2.29 - Core Update 184. This release comes with a number of improvements around the entire operating system and a large number of packages updates. Although this change log isn't the longest, this update packs a lot of important changes and we recommend to install while it is still hot!

If you like to support the developers, please donate. It really helps a lot to keep you bringing these updates and making IPFire a little bit better every day!

