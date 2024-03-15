LXD 5.21.0 LTS is now available

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2024



The stable release of LXD, the system container and VM manager, is now available. LXD 5.21 is the fifth LTS release for LXD, and will be supported for 5 years, until June 2029. This release significantly steps up LXD’s abilities in comparison to LXD 5.0 LTS, especially when operating in clustered environments. LXD 5.21.0 will be licensed under AGPL-3.0-only, in line with the change we announced last year. The conditions of the license are designed to encourage those looking to modify the software to contribute back to the project and the broader community. We hope you’ll enjoy what’s in store in this release. Before we jump into features, let’s start with some general changes that come with the new LTS.

