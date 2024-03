PipeWire 1.0.4 Is Here as a Massive Bugfix Release

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2024



PipeWire, the widely adopted multimedia framework that has revolutionized audio and video processing on Linux, introduces many fixes and improvements in its latest 1.0.4 iteration.

While primarily a bugfix update, this release is fully API and ABI compatible with previous versions in the 1.0.x series, ensuring a seamless transition for existing users.

Read on