How to Move Columns in LibreOffice Calc [Tutorial]

posted by Arindam Giri on Mar 15, 2024



Often it is required to move cells in LibreOffice Calc spreadsheets. It is one of the fundamental skills to have for spreadsheet users. This is used mostly for organizing data sets, tables or to optimize workflow.

Moving columns in LibreOffice has some confusing steps. It's a little different from traditional Microsoft Excel.

Read on