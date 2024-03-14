System76 Adder Linux Laptop Gets a Hardware Refresh

Even though you can install desktop Linux on many computers, a PC specifically built and supported for Linux is the best option. System76 has been selling Linux-powered desktops and laptops for years, and now the company is updating its Adder workstation laptop with newer hardware.

The Adder WS is one of the higher-end laptops sold by System76, intended for graphically intense workloads like 3D modeling, generative AI, and gaming. The new updated model has a 14th generation Intel i9-14900HX processor, with 8 performance cores, 16 efficient cores, and a max turbo frequency of 5.8 GHz. The previous model used a 13th generation Core i9-13900HX, so that’s a decent upgrade.

