Krita’s 2024 Roadmap Unveils AI Research and Major Overhauls

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024



In a recent post, the Krita team took a reflective and forward-looking approach to charting the path for this beloved open-source painting program.

For the past year, one of the most pressing issues discussed was the challenge surrounding Krita’s Android and ChromeOS versions. At the same time, the team bids farewell to a key developer responsible for maintaining essential libraries and upstreaming fixes, a departure that will undoubtedly be felt.

Moreover, Krita’s integration into the Apple MacOS store has hit a snag due to certificate renewal issues related to a legal name change by Krita’s maintainer, posing unexpected administrative hurdles.

