mesa 24.0.3

Mar 14, 2024



Hello everyone,

The bugfix release 24.0.3 is now available.

If you find any issues, please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new

The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on March 27th.

Cheers, Eric

Boyuan Zhang (1): meson: bump the minimal required vdpau version to 1.4

Caio Oliveira (1): intel/compiler: Fix SIMD lowering when instruction needs a larger SIMD

Chia-I Wu (1): aco: fix nir_op_pack_32_4x8 handling

Christian Gmeiner (1): etnaviv: Fix how we determine the max supported number of varyings

Corentin Noël (1): zink: Return early if the file descriptor could not have been duplicated/acquired

Daniel Schürmann (1): radv: fix initialization of radv_shader_layout->use_dynamic_descriptors

Danylo Piliaiev (1): tu: Fix dynamic state not always being emitted

David Heidelberg (6): drm-shim: Avoid invalid file and time bits combination ci/intel: decompose anv-tgl-test so we can specify custom devices for TGL ci/intel: add acer-cp514-2h-11{30,60}g7-volteer ci/intel: move machine definition to the intel-tgl-skqp job ci/intel: split asus-cx9400-volteer into acer-cp514-2h-11{30,60}g7-volteer intel/tools: avoid invalid time and file bits combination

David Rosca (1): radeonsi/vcn: Use temporal_layer_index to select temporal layer

Eric Engestrom (8): docs: add sha256sum for 24.0.2 .pick_status.json: Update to 7792ee1c15379d95ccb20ce34352473f2bb2bfbd .pick_status.json: Update to f3fe1f2f18d7ccc8a7cf85cd88c4bdf426445702 .pick_status.json: Update to e1afffe7fa7bd8e1cd1f7e58cfa2f33faf889628 .pick_status.json: Mark a367cd49314a993d09168e790d3090a2303a48d9 as denominated .pick_status.json: Update to 9a57b1df5395bbcaa6f48ea851860bedc7ceefb9 docs: add release notes for 24.0.3 VERSION: bump for 24.0.3

Eric R. Smith (1): panfrost: protect alpha calculation from accessing non-existent component

Faith Ekstrand (4): nvk: Return os_page_size for minMemoryMapAlignment nvk: Document the register name for the helper load workaround nvk: Always wait for the FALCON in set_priv_reg nvk: Disable the Out Of Range Address exception

Felix DeGrood (1): driconf: add SotTR DX12 to Intel XeSS workaround

Friedrich Vock (3): radv/rt: Handle monolithic pipelines in capture/replay radv: Set SCRATCH_EN for RT pipelines based on dynamic stack size radv/rt: Fix frontface culling with emulated RT

Georg Lehmann (6): aco: create pseudo instructions with correct struct aco/post-ra: rename overwritten_subdword to allow additional uses aco/post-ra: assume scc is going to be overwritten by phis at end of blocks aco: store if pseudo instr needs scratch reg aco/post-ra: track pseudo scratch sgpr/scc clobber aco/ssa_elimination: check if pseudo scratch reg overwrittes regs used for v_cmpx opt

Gert Wollny (2): zink: use only ZINK_BIND_DESCRIPTOR zink/nir-to-spirv: Make sure sampleid for InterpolateAtSample is int

Ian Romanick (1): i915: Fix value returned for PIPE_CAP_MAX_TEXTURE_CUBE_LEVELS

Jesse Natalie (3): wgl: Check for stw_device->screen before trying to destroy it wgl: Initialize DEVMODE struct nir_lower_tex_shadow: For old-style shadows, use vec4(result, 0, 0, 1)

Job Noorman (1): ir3: fix alignment of spill slots

Jonathan Gray (1): intel/dev: update DG2 device names

Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1): ci: Adds /usr/local/bin to PATH at piglit-traces.sh

José Roberto de Souza (1): iris/xe: Consider pat_index while unbinding the bo

Juan A. Suarez Romero (2): v3d: add load_fep_w_v3d intrinsic v3d: fix line coords with perspective projection

Karol Herbst (1): rusticl/event: we need to call the CL_COMPLETE callback on errors as well

Kenneth Graunke (2): intel/brw: Allow CSE on TXF_CMS_W_GFX12_LOGICAL iris: Fix tessellation evaluation shaders that use scratch

Konstantin Seurer (2): radv/rt: Use doubles inside intersect_ray_amd_software_tri radv/rt: Fix raygen_imported condition

Lionel Landwerlin (3): anv: fix non matching image/view format attachment resolve anv: fix incorrect ISL usage in buffer view creation anv/iris/blorp: use the right MOCS values for each engine

Mike Blumenkrantz (16): zink: apply all storage memory masks to control barriers if no modes are specified zink: emit SpvCapabilityImageMSArray for ms arrayed storage images zink: null out bo usage when allocating from slab zink: fix unsynchronized read-mapping of device-local buffers zink: force max buffer alignment on return ptrs for mapped staging buffers zink: fix stencil-only blitting with stencil fallback vulkan/dispatch_table: add an uncompacted version of the table zink: use uncompacted vk_dispatch_table egl/dri2: use the right egl platform enum zink: stop enabling EXT_conservative_rasterization zink: fix PIPE_CAP_MAX_SHADER_PATCH_VARYINGS zink: call CmdSetRasterizationStreamEXT when using shader objects nvk: bump NVK_PUSH_MAX_SYNCS to 256 util/blitter: iterate samples in stencil_fallback mesa: fix CopyTexImage format compatibility checks for ES driconf: add radv_zero_vram for Crystal Project (1637730)

Oskar Viljasaar (1): compiler/types: Fix glsl_dvec*_type() helpers

Patrick Lerda (2): r300: fix constants_remap_table memory leak radeonsi/gfx10: fix main_shader_part_ngg_es memory leak

Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1): radeonsi: try to disable dcc if compute_blit is the only option

Rhys Perry (1): aco: don't combine linear and normal VGPR copies

Robert Beckett (1): vulkan/wsi: fix force_bgra8_unorm_first

Rohan Garg (1): anv, blorp: Set COMPUTE_WALKER Message SIMD field

Samuel Pitoiset (5): radv: fix conditional rendering with direct mesh+task draws and multiview radv: fix conditional rendering on compute queue on GFX6 radv: add missing conditional rendering for indirect dispatches on GFX6 radv: enable radv_zero_vram for RAGE2 util/u_debug: fix parsing of "all" again

Simon Ser (1): egl/wayland: ensure wl_drm is available before use

Tapani Pälli (4): iris: make sure aux is disabled for external objects anv: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects hasvk: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects crocus: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects

Vasily Khoruzhick (4): lima: ppir: always use vec4 for output register lima: ppir: use dummy program if FS has empty body lima: gpir: abort compilation if load_uniform instrinsic src isn't const lima: update expected CI failures

Yiwei Zhang (1): venus: fix ffb batch prepare for a corner case and avoid a memcpy UB

qbojj (1): vulkan: Fix calculation of flags in vk_graphics_pipeline_state_fill

git tag: mesa-24.0.3

