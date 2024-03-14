mesa 24.0.3
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024
Hello everyone,
The bugfix release 24.0.3 is now available.
If you find any issues, please report them here:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on March 27th.
Cheers,
Eric
---
Boyuan Zhang (1):
meson: bump the minimal required vdpau version to 1.4
Caio Oliveira (1):
intel/compiler: Fix SIMD lowering when instruction needs a larger SIMD
Chia-I Wu (1):
aco: fix nir_op_pack_32_4x8 handling
Christian Gmeiner (1):
etnaviv: Fix how we determine the max supported number of varyings
Corentin Noël (1):
zink: Return early if the file descriptor could not have been duplicated/acquired
Daniel Schürmann (1):
radv: fix initialization of radv_shader_layout->use_dynamic_descriptors
Danylo Piliaiev (1):
tu: Fix dynamic state not always being emitted
David Heidelberg (6):
drm-shim: Avoid invalid file and time bits combination
ci/intel: decompose anv-tgl-test so we can specify custom devices for TGL
ci/intel: add acer-cp514-2h-11{30,60}g7-volteer
ci/intel: move machine definition to the intel-tgl-skqp job
ci/intel: split asus-cx9400-volteer into acer-cp514-2h-11{30,60}g7-volteer
intel/tools: avoid invalid time and file bits combination
David Rosca (1):
radeonsi/vcn: Use temporal_layer_index to select temporal layer
Eric Engestrom (8):
docs: add sha256sum for 24.0.2
.pick_status.json: Update to 7792ee1c15379d95ccb20ce34352473f2bb2bfbd
.pick_status.json: Update to f3fe1f2f18d7ccc8a7cf85cd88c4bdf426445702
.pick_status.json: Update to e1afffe7fa7bd8e1cd1f7e58cfa2f33faf889628
.pick_status.json: Mark a367cd49314a993d09168e790d3090a2303a48d9 as denominated
.pick_status.json: Update to 9a57b1df5395bbcaa6f48ea851860bedc7ceefb9
docs: add release notes for 24.0.3
VERSION: bump for 24.0.3
Eric R. Smith (1):
panfrost: protect alpha calculation from accessing non-existent component
Faith Ekstrand (4):
nvk: Return os_page_size for minMemoryMapAlignment
nvk: Document the register name for the helper load workaround
nvk: Always wait for the FALCON in set_priv_reg
nvk: Disable the Out Of Range Address exception
Felix DeGrood (1):
driconf: add SotTR DX12 to Intel XeSS workaround
Friedrich Vock (3):
radv/rt: Handle monolithic pipelines in capture/replay
radv: Set SCRATCH_EN for RT pipelines based on dynamic stack size
radv/rt: Fix frontface culling with emulated RT
Georg Lehmann (6):
aco: create pseudo instructions with correct struct
aco/post-ra: rename overwritten_subdword to allow additional uses
aco/post-ra: assume scc is going to be overwritten by phis at end of blocks
aco: store if pseudo instr needs scratch reg
aco/post-ra: track pseudo scratch sgpr/scc clobber
aco/ssa_elimination: check if pseudo scratch reg overwrittes regs used for v_cmpx opt
Gert Wollny (2):
zink: use only ZINK_BIND_DESCRIPTOR
zink/nir-to-spirv: Make sure sampleid for InterpolateAtSample is int
Ian Romanick (1):
i915: Fix value returned for PIPE_CAP_MAX_TEXTURE_CUBE_LEVELS
Jesse Natalie (3):
wgl: Check for stw_device->screen before trying to destroy it
wgl: Initialize DEVMODE struct
nir_lower_tex_shadow: For old-style shadows, use vec4(result, 0, 0, 1)
Job Noorman (1):
ir3: fix alignment of spill slots
Jonathan Gray (1):
intel/dev: update DG2 device names
Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1):
ci: Adds /usr/local/bin to PATH at piglit-traces.sh
José Roberto de Souza (1):
iris/xe: Consider pat_index while unbinding the bo
Juan A. Suarez Romero (2):
v3d: add load_fep_w_v3d intrinsic
v3d: fix line coords with perspective projection
Karol Herbst (1):
rusticl/event: we need to call the CL_COMPLETE callback on errors as well
Kenneth Graunke (2):
intel/brw: Allow CSE on TXF_CMS_W_GFX12_LOGICAL
iris: Fix tessellation evaluation shaders that use scratch
Konstantin Seurer (2):
radv/rt: Use doubles inside intersect_ray_amd_software_tri
radv/rt: Fix raygen_imported condition
Lionel Landwerlin (3):
anv: fix non matching image/view format attachment resolve
anv: fix incorrect ISL usage in buffer view creation
anv/iris/blorp: use the right MOCS values for each engine
Mike Blumenkrantz (16):
zink: apply all storage memory masks to control barriers if no modes are specified
zink: emit SpvCapabilityImageMSArray for ms arrayed storage images
zink: null out bo usage when allocating from slab
zink: fix unsynchronized read-mapping of device-local buffers
zink: force max buffer alignment on return ptrs for mapped staging buffers
zink: fix stencil-only blitting with stencil fallback
vulkan/dispatch_table: add an uncompacted version of the table
zink: use uncompacted vk_dispatch_table
egl/dri2: use the right egl platform enum
zink: stop enabling EXT_conservative_rasterization
zink: fix PIPE_CAP_MAX_SHADER_PATCH_VARYINGS
zink: call CmdSetRasterizationStreamEXT when using shader objects
nvk: bump NVK_PUSH_MAX_SYNCS to 256
util/blitter: iterate samples in stencil_fallback
mesa: fix CopyTexImage format compatibility checks for ES
driconf: add radv_zero_vram for Crystal Project (1637730)
Oskar Viljasaar (1):
compiler/types: Fix glsl_dvec*_type() helpers
Patrick Lerda (2):
r300: fix constants_remap_table memory leak
radeonsi/gfx10: fix main_shader_part_ngg_es memory leak
Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1):
radeonsi: try to disable dcc if compute_blit is the only option
Rhys Perry (1):
aco: don't combine linear and normal VGPR copies
Robert Beckett (1):
vulkan/wsi: fix force_bgra8_unorm_first
Rohan Garg (1):
anv, blorp: Set COMPUTE_WALKER Message SIMD field
Samuel Pitoiset (5):
radv: fix conditional rendering with direct mesh+task draws and multiview
radv: fix conditional rendering on compute queue on GFX6
radv: add missing conditional rendering for indirect dispatches on GFX6
radv: enable radv_zero_vram for RAGE2
util/u_debug: fix parsing of "all" again
Simon Ser (1):
egl/wayland: ensure wl_drm is available before use
Tapani Pälli (4):
iris: make sure aux is disabled for external objects
anv: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects
hasvk: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects
crocus: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects
Vasily Khoruzhick (4):
lima: ppir: always use vec4 for output register
lima: ppir: use dummy program if FS has empty body
lima: gpir: abort compilation if load_uniform instrinsic src isn't const
lima: update expected CI failures
Yiwei Zhang (1):
venus: fix ffb batch prepare for a corner case and avoid a memcpy UB
qbojj (1):
vulkan: Fix calculation of flags in vk_graphics_pipeline_state_fill
git tag: mesa-24.0.3
