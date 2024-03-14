mesa 24.0.3

Tux Machines

Hiding in plain sight: Introducing WebTunnel

The development of different types of bridges are crucial for making Tor more resilient against censorship and stay ahead of adversaries in the highly dynamic and ever-changing censorship landscape. This is especially true as we're going through the 2024 global election megacycle, the role of censorship circumvention tech becomes crucial in defending Internet Freedom.

Internet Society

Nevada Wants to Reduce Online Protections for Children: All Internet Users Should Benefit from Strong Encryption

Today we joined an effort to stop the State of Nevada from making it easier for children’s personal information to be obtained by child predators, criminal gangs, foreign nations, and others.

LinuxGizmos.com

PDP-10 Replica Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

Dedicated computer history enthusiasts from the ITS Reconstruction Project have undertaken the remarkable task of recreating the PDP-10 mainframe, a computing icon from MIT’s AI Lab of the 60s and 70s. This modern version uniquely incorporates the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, skillfully blending historical significance with the latest technology.

STM32MP2 MPU Series Enhances Performance with 64-bit Architecture and 1.35 TOPS NPU

Last week, STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32MP2 series, its second-generation line of 64-bit industrial microprocessors. Designed for intelligent edge computing, this new series is tailored for a broad range of applications, including smart factories, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit central processing unit (CPU).

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS, Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support

While still based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Raspberry Pi OS is now powered by the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, which is a major upgrade from Linux kernel 6.1 LTS used in previous releases. This update also includes the latest Chromium 122 and Mozilla Firefox 123 web browsers.

OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source

Highlights of OBS Studio 30.1 include the PipeWire Video Capture Device source, AV1 support for VA-API, AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output, HDR for HEVC over RTMP, multi-track audio support for MPEG-TS, and channel selection for CoreAudio input devices.

KaOS Linux 2024.03 Is Out to Deliver a Stable KDE Plasma 6 Experience

As I reported last month, KaOS Linux was one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, offering users a “pure Plasma 6-based environment” with the KaOS Linux 2024.01 release, which included the second Release Candidate of Plasma 6.

KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Improves Night Color, Discover, Plasma Wayland, and More

Coming just a week after KDE Plasma 6.0.1, the KDE Plasma 6.0.2 update is here to fix a bug that caused the Night Color feature to fail to work on systems with certain GPUs and fix a crash in the Plasma Discover package manager that occurred when searching for some common terms like “libreoffice”.

news

mesa 24.0.3

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024

Hello everyone,


The bugfix release 24.0.3 is now available.


If you find any issues, please report them here:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new


The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on March 27th.


Cheers,
  Eric


---


Boyuan Zhang (1):
      meson: bump the minimal required vdpau version to 1.4


Caio Oliveira (1):
      intel/compiler: Fix SIMD lowering when instruction needs a larger SIMD


Chia-I Wu (1):
      aco: fix nir_op_pack_32_4x8 handling


Christian Gmeiner (1):
      etnaviv: Fix how we determine the max supported number of varyings


Corentin Noël (1):
      zink: Return early if the file descriptor could not have been duplicated/acquired


Daniel Schürmann (1):
      radv: fix initialization of radv_shader_layout->use_dynamic_descriptors


Danylo Piliaiev (1):
      tu: Fix dynamic state not always being emitted


David Heidelberg (6):
      drm-shim: Avoid invalid file and time bits combination
      ci/intel: decompose anv-tgl-test so we can specify custom devices for TGL
      ci/intel: add acer-cp514-2h-11{30,60}g7-volteer
      ci/intel: move machine definition to the intel-tgl-skqp job
      ci/intel: split asus-cx9400-volteer into acer-cp514-2h-11{30,60}g7-volteer
      intel/tools: avoid invalid time and file bits combination


David Rosca (1):
      radeonsi/vcn: Use temporal_layer_index to select temporal layer


Eric Engestrom (8):
      docs: add sha256sum for 24.0.2
      .pick_status.json: Update to 7792ee1c15379d95ccb20ce34352473f2bb2bfbd
      .pick_status.json: Update to f3fe1f2f18d7ccc8a7cf85cd88c4bdf426445702
      .pick_status.json: Update to e1afffe7fa7bd8e1cd1f7e58cfa2f33faf889628
      .pick_status.json: Mark a367cd49314a993d09168e790d3090a2303a48d9 as denominated
      .pick_status.json: Update to 9a57b1df5395bbcaa6f48ea851860bedc7ceefb9
      docs: add release notes for 24.0.3
      VERSION: bump for 24.0.3


Eric R. Smith (1):
      panfrost: protect alpha calculation from accessing non-existent component


Faith Ekstrand (4):
      nvk: Return os_page_size for minMemoryMapAlignment
      nvk: Document the register name for the helper load workaround
      nvk: Always wait for the FALCON in set_priv_reg
      nvk: Disable the Out Of Range Address exception


Felix DeGrood (1):
      driconf: add SotTR DX12 to Intel XeSS workaround


Friedrich Vock (3):
      radv/rt: Handle monolithic pipelines in capture/replay
      radv: Set SCRATCH_EN for RT pipelines based on dynamic stack size
      radv/rt: Fix frontface culling with emulated RT


Georg Lehmann (6):
      aco: create pseudo instructions with correct struct
      aco/post-ra: rename overwritten_subdword to allow additional uses
      aco/post-ra: assume scc is going to be overwritten by phis at end of blocks
      aco: store if pseudo instr needs scratch reg
      aco/post-ra: track pseudo scratch sgpr/scc clobber
      aco/ssa_elimination: check if pseudo scratch reg overwrittes regs used for v_cmpx opt


Gert Wollny (2):
      zink: use only ZINK_BIND_DESCRIPTOR
      zink/nir-to-spirv: Make sure sampleid for InterpolateAtSample is int


Ian Romanick (1):
      i915: Fix value returned for PIPE_CAP_MAX_TEXTURE_CUBE_LEVELS


Jesse Natalie (3):
      wgl: Check for stw_device->screen before trying to destroy it
      wgl: Initialize DEVMODE struct
      nir_lower_tex_shadow: For old-style shadows, use vec4(result, 0, 0, 1)


Job Noorman (1):
      ir3: fix alignment of spill slots


Jonathan Gray (1):
      intel/dev: update DG2 device names


Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1):
      ci: Adds /usr/local/bin to PATH at piglit-traces.sh


José Roberto de Souza (1):
      iris/xe: Consider pat_index while unbinding the bo


Juan A. Suarez Romero (2):
      v3d: add load_fep_w_v3d intrinsic
      v3d: fix line coords with perspective projection


Karol Herbst (1):
      rusticl/event: we need to call the CL_COMPLETE callback on errors as well


Kenneth Graunke (2):
      intel/brw: Allow CSE on TXF_CMS_W_GFX12_LOGICAL
      iris: Fix tessellation evaluation shaders that use scratch


Konstantin Seurer (2):
      radv/rt: Use doubles inside intersect_ray_amd_software_tri
      radv/rt: Fix raygen_imported condition


Lionel Landwerlin (3):
      anv: fix non matching image/view format attachment resolve
      anv: fix incorrect ISL usage in buffer view creation
      anv/iris/blorp: use the right MOCS values for each engine


Mike Blumenkrantz (16):
      zink: apply all storage memory masks to control barriers if no modes are specified
      zink: emit SpvCapabilityImageMSArray for ms arrayed storage images
      zink: null out bo usage when allocating from slab
      zink: fix unsynchronized read-mapping of device-local buffers
      zink: force max buffer alignment on return ptrs for mapped staging buffers
      zink: fix stencil-only blitting with stencil fallback
      vulkan/dispatch_table: add an uncompacted version of the table
      zink: use uncompacted vk_dispatch_table
      egl/dri2: use the right egl platform enum
      zink: stop enabling EXT_conservative_rasterization
      zink: fix PIPE_CAP_MAX_SHADER_PATCH_VARYINGS
      zink: call CmdSetRasterizationStreamEXT when using shader objects
      nvk: bump NVK_PUSH_MAX_SYNCS to 256
      util/blitter: iterate samples in stencil_fallback
      mesa: fix CopyTexImage format compatibility checks for ES
      driconf: add radv_zero_vram for Crystal Project (1637730)


Oskar Viljasaar (1):
      compiler/types: Fix glsl_dvec*_type() helpers


Patrick Lerda (2):
      r300: fix constants_remap_table memory leak
      radeonsi/gfx10: fix main_shader_part_ngg_es memory leak


Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1):
      radeonsi: try to disable dcc if compute_blit is the only option


Rhys Perry (1):
      aco: don't combine linear and normal VGPR copies


Robert Beckett (1):
      vulkan/wsi: fix force_bgra8_unorm_first


Rohan Garg (1):
      anv, blorp: Set COMPUTE_WALKER Message SIMD field


Samuel Pitoiset (5):
      radv: fix conditional rendering with direct mesh+task draws and multiview
      radv: fix conditional rendering on compute queue on GFX6
      radv: add missing conditional rendering for indirect dispatches on GFX6
      radv: enable radv_zero_vram for RAGE2
      util/u_debug: fix parsing of "all" again


Simon Ser (1):
      egl/wayland: ensure wl_drm is available before use


Tapani Pälli (4):
      iris: make sure aux is disabled for external objects
      anv: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects
      hasvk: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects
      crocus: make sure aux is disabled for memory objects


Vasily Khoruzhick (4):
      lima: ppir: always use vec4 for output register
      lima: ppir: use dummy program if FS has empty body
      lima: gpir: abort compilation if load_uniform instrinsic src isn't const
      lima: update expected CI failures


Yiwei Zhang (1):
      venus: fix ffb batch prepare for a corner case and avoid a memcpy UB


qbojj (1):
      vulkan: Fix calculation of flags in vk_graphics_pipeline_state_fill


git tag: mesa-24.0.3

