Free Software: VLC, GNU, and FOSS Weekly
OMG Ubuntu ☛ VLC Media Player Hits 5 Billion Downloads – Big Changes Ahead
VLC media player has now been downloaded over 5 billion times across desktop and mobile devices, with the most recent release clocking up 335 million downloads on its own! Jean-Baptiste Kempf, president of VideoLAN, the non-profit organisation who develop VLC (and related tech), shared the monumental milestone in a natter with Lowpass newsletter editor Janko Roettgers.
GNU ☛ a2ps @ Savannah: a2ps 4.15.6 released [stable]
I am delighted to announce version 4.15.6 of GNU a2ps, the Anything to PostScript converter.
This release fixes a couple of bugs, in particular with printing (the -P flag). See below for details.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.11: Kernel 6.8, VLC Streaming, LVM Guide, UPT and More
VLC adding streaming media feature? Yes, that's a possibility.