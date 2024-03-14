today's howtos
-
Adam Young: Remotely checking out from git using ssh key forwarding.
Much of my work is done on machines that are only on load to me, not permanently assigned. Thus, I need to be able to provision them quickly and with a minimum of fuss. One action I routinely need to do is to check code out of a git server, such as gitlab.com. We use ssh keys to authenticate to gitlab. I need a way to do this securely when working on a remote machine.
-
TechRepublic ☛ 10 Must-Know Firefox Tips
From HTTPS-only mode to keywords for faster searching, even if you only follow some of these ideas, you’ll find your Firefox open-source browser experience to be much improved. Scott Matteson, writing for TechRepublic Premium, presents 10 tips for the Firefox browser. Featured text from the guide: 9. ENABLE HTTPS-ONLY MODE You should also enable HTTPS-Only ...
-
peppe8o ☛ Using I2C devices with Raspberry PI Pico and MicroPython
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how works and how to use I2C with Raspberry Pi...