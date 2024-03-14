OpenShift Virtualization, a feature of Red Hat OpenShift, allows running virtual machines (VMs) alongside containers on the same platform, simplifying management. It allows using VMs in containerized environments by running VMs the same way as any other pod, so that organizations with significant investment in virtualization or who desire the greater isolation provided by VMs with legacy workloads can use them in an orchestrated containerized environment.

While VMs offer important advantages in this regard, they do consume additional memory. There are several reasons why, but one of them is that while VMs can expand their memory use up to the limit of the defined size, but until now they cannot shrink their memory footprint. In this post, I will present a technology, Free Page Reporting (FPR), to mitigate this. FPR allows guests to report (release) unused memory back to the hypervisor, thereby increasing available host memory. FPR is a mature technology, having been present in the Linux kernel since 5.7, and is available in OpenShift Virtualization as a technology preview as of release 4.14.