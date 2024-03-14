Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: ciw 0.0.1 on CRAN: New Package!
Happy to share that ciw is now on CRAN! I had tooted a little bit about it, e.g., here. What it provides is a single (efficient) function
incoming()which summarises the state of the incoming directories at CRAN.
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.7 released
A new version of Qt for MCUs is available, bringing new features to the Qt Quick Ultralite engine, additional microcontrollers, and various improvements to our GUI framework for resource-constrained embedded systems.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
TecAdmin ☛ Creating a Bash Script to Identify the Last Day of the Month
In the realm of system administration and automation, Bash scripting stands as a formidable tool for streamlining repetitive tasks, ensuring consistency, and saving time. One particular scenario where Bash scripting shines is in automating end-of-month tasks, such as data backup, report generation, or billing processes.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Ruben Schade ☛ Movable Type and the Rise of WordPress
Jason Lefkowitz wrote a post in late February explaining a big reason behind WordPress’s rise in 2004:
Movable Type was commercial software; there was a free personal version, and a relatively expensive pro version. This didn’t get in their way for a long time, because the terms of who qualified for the free personal version were generous. But when they released version 3.0 in 2004, they tweaked who qualified for which license in such a way as to make it look like lots of high-traffic bloggers were suddenly going to have to pay for a pro license.
As you might imagine, the entire blog world lost its collective shit.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Manifest V3 & Manifest V2 (March 2024 update)
Calling all extension developers! With Manifest V3 picking up steam again, we wanted to provide some visibility into our current plans as a lot has happened since we published our last update.
Back in 2022 we released our initial implementation of MV3, the latest version of the extensions platform, in Firefox. Since then, we have been hard at work collaborating with other browser vendors and community members in the W3C WebExtensions Community Group (WECG). Our shared goals were to improve extension Hey Hi (AI) while addressing cross browser compatibility. That collaboration has yielded some great results to date and we’re proud to say our participation has been instrumental in shaping and designing those Hey Hi (AI) to ensure broader applicability across browsers.
Red Hat / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Kafka tiered storage deep dive
Tiered storage is a new early access feature available as of Apache Kafka 3.6.0 that allows you to scale compute and storage resources independently, provides better client isolation, and allows faster maintenance of your Kafka cluster. Let's dive into this new feature to see the motivations, design, and implementation details. In this post, we will focus on Tiered storage implementation, so it is assumed a good understanding of the Kafka architecture and main components. If you are looking for a tutorial or example, we recommend reading Getting started with tiered storage in Apache Kafka.
Red Hat ☛ Save memory with OpenShift Virtualization using Free Page Reporting
OpenShift Virtualization, a feature of Red Hat OpenShift, allows running virtual machines (VMs) alongside containers on the same platform, simplifying management. It allows using VMs in containerized environments by running VMs the same way as any other pod, so that organizations with significant investment in virtualization or who desire the greater isolation provided by VMs with legacy workloads can use them in an orchestrated containerized environment.
While VMs offer important advantages in this regard, they do consume additional memory. There are several reasons why, but one of them is that while VMs can expand their memory use up to the limit of the defined size, but until now they cannot shrink their memory footprint. In this post, I will present a technology, Free Page Reporting (FPR), to mitigate this. FPR allows guests to report (release) unused memory back to the hypervisor, thereby increasing available host memory. FPR is a mature technology, having been present in the Linux kernel since 5.7, and is available in OpenShift Virtualization as a technology preview as of release 4.14.
