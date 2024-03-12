today's leftovers
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Peter Hutterer: Enforcing a touchscreen mapping in GNOME
Touchscreens are quite prevalent by now but one of the not-so-hidden secrets is that they're actually two devices: the monitor and the actual touch input device. Surprisingly, users want the touch input device to work on the underlying monitor which means your desktop environment needs to somehow figure out which of the monitors belongs to which touch input device. Often these two devices come from two different vendors, so mutter needs to use ... */me holds torch under face* .... HEURISTICS! :scary face: Those heuristics are actually quite simple: same vendor/product ID? same dimensions? is one of the monitors a built-in one? [1] But unfortunately in some cases those heuristics don't produce the correct result. In particular external touchscreens seem to be getting more common again and plugging those into a (non-touch) laptop means you usually get that external screen mapped to the internal display. Luckily mutter does have a configuration to it though it is not exposed in the GNOME Settings (yet). But you, my $age $jedirank, can access this via a commandline interface to at least work around the immediate issue. But first: we need to know the monitor details and you need to know about gsettings relocatable schemas.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SLE BCI Base Container available for US government agencies on Iron Bank
In a nutshell Iron Bank, a public registry containing US Department of Defense (DoD)-built, hardened and approved container images has included SUSE GNU/Linux Enterprise Base Container Images (SLE BCI) into their hardened base images catalog.
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ The next gen platform for the edge: SUSE and Synadia Bring Two-Node High Availability to Kubernetes
SUSE and Synadia are partnering to deliver a native two-node option in k3s. This joint solution, powered by k3s and NATS.io, combines services and technology capable of changing the development and operational landscape at the edge.
Events
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, March 15, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, March 15, from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Probably Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ Elon Musk’s xAI to open-source its Grok language modelElon Musk announced today that xAI Corp., the Proprietary Chaffbot Company competitor he launched last year, plans to open-source its flagship large language model. “This week, @xAI will open source Grok,” Musk (pictured) wrote in an early morning post on X.
Cloudbooklet ☛ Elon Musk Says xAI will Open-Source Grok Chatbot This Week
Explore Open-Source Grok chatbot by xAI, and join the Hey Hi (AI) innovation wave. Unleash creativity and collaboration with Grok!
