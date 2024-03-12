today's leftovers

Touchscreens are quite prevalent by now but one of the not-so-hidden secrets is that they're actually two devices: the monitor and the actual touch input device. Surprisingly, users want the touch input device to work on the underlying monitor which means your desktop environment needs to somehow figure out which of the monitors belongs to which touch input device. Often these two devices come from two different vendors, so mutter needs to use ... */me holds torch under face* .... HEURISTICS! :scary face: Those heuristics are actually quite simple: same vendor/product ID? same dimensions? is one of the monitors a built-in one? [1] But unfortunately in some cases those heuristics don't produce the correct result. In particular external touchscreens seem to be getting more common again and plugging those into a (non-touch) laptop means you usually get that external screen mapped to the internal display. Luckily mutter does have a configuration to it though it is not exposed in the GNOME Settings (yet). But you, my $age $jedirank, can access this via a commandline interface to at least work around the immediate issue. But first: we need to know the monitor details and you need to know about gsettings relocatable schemas.