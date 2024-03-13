OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 13, 2024



Highlights of OBS Studio 30.1 include the PipeWire Video Capture Device source, AV1 support for VA-API, AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output, HDR for HEVC over RTMP, multi-track audio support for MPEG-TS, and channel selection for CoreAudio input devices.

This release also adds a maxRGB tone mapper for SDR in the HDR Tone Mapping filter, a revamped Image Slideshow source that now loads files asynchronously, a new option for automatic cropping to the bounding box, as well as GPU rescaling options for streaming and recording outputs.

