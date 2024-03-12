Openwashing, Privacy Abuses by Microsoft/Bots in 'Artificial Intelligence' Clothing
Neowin ☛ Microsoft details EU DMA compliance changes it has made to Windows
Back in November, Microsoft announced that it was making major changes to Windows so as to comply with the European Union (E.U.)’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The changes were several and they were first released to Insiders as Release Preview under KB5032288.
Euractive ☛ EU Commission breached data protection rules using Microsoft 365, EU watchdog found
The European Commission violated data protection rules in its use of Microsoft 365, leading to the imposition of corrective measures by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), the watchdog announced on Monday (11 March).
MIT Technology Review ☛ LLMs become more covertly racist with human intervention
Since their inception, it’s been clear that large language models like Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot absorb racist views from the millions of pages of the internet they are trained on. Developers have responded by trying to make them less toxic.
Bruce Schneier ☛ Using LLMs to Unredact Text
Initial results in using LLMs to unredact text based on the size of the individual-word redaction rectangles.
This feels like something that a specialized ML system could be trained on.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – weekly update Mar 11 [Ed: Microsoft front group OSI with its usual openwashing]
Big week, marked by the release of draft 0.0.6! The document is available for live comments and more general comments on the forum.
BSD
Linuxiac ☛ Hyprland Considers CLA to Deter Commercial Exploitation
Hyprland tiling window manager's lead dev contemplates BSD-3 license change to prevent commercial misuse.
Ruben Schade ☛ Questions about modding my Blueberry iMac DV
My iBook G3 was the first computer I booted a BSD on (NetBSD), but this iMac was the first to specifically boot PowerPC FreeBSD. I started my iTunes library on it that I still maintain today. It was also where I played the most SimCity 3000 and Sims, thanks to Aspyr.
