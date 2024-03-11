today's leftovers
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Bugfix easyVoid non-US keyboard
Caramel reported this problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=113730#p113730
The problem is that there are scripts that expect the Xorg keyboard layout files to be at /etc/X11/xkb. The normal path is /usr/share/X11/xkb, with extras allowed in /etc/X11/xkb; however, Puppy GNU/Linux from the very early days had /usr/share/X11/xkb a symlink to /etc/X11/xkb
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Vasudev Kamath: Cloning a laptop over NVME TCP
Recently, I got a new laptop and had to set it up so I could start using it. But I wasn't really in the mood to go through the same old steps which I had explained in this post earlier. I was complaining about this to my colleague, and there came the suggestion of why not copy the entire disk to the new laptop. Though it sounded like an interesting idea to me, I had my doubts, so here is what I told him in return.
-
Run backdoored Windows 11 in a Docker Container (Access it via the Browser) [Ed: Or just use WINE, instead?]
The backdoored Windows Docker container is gaining significant popularity, allowing users to easily deploy backdoored Windows 11, 10, 8.1, XP, etc., as a container and later access it via a browser (with VNC).
-
-
Debian Family
-
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in February 2024
FTP master
This month I accepted 242 and rejected 42 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 251.
This was just a short month and the weather outside was not really motivating. I hope it will be better in March.
-
-
Games
-
ScummVM ☛ ScummVM has been accepted to the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2024
For the 17th time, ScummVM has again been accepted for the Google Summer of Code program this summer.
The program intends to bring new contributors into open source projects. In the most recent two years this has included both students and non-students as eligible candidates for participation.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ HPMicro HPM6800 600 MHz RISC-V MCU comes with a Vivante 2.5D GPU with OpenVG support
HPMicro HPM6800 is a family of high-end RISC-V microcontrollers clocked up to 600 MHz integrating a VeriSilicon Vivante 2.5D GPU with support for the OpenVG 1.1 vector graphics Hey Hi (AI) and peripherals making it suitable for digital dashboard displays and human-machine interfaces (HMI). The family is comprised of three parts: the HPM6830 without video support, the HPM6850 with 2D graphics and video input/outputs, and the HPM6880 adding support for the 2.5D OpenVG GPU from VeriSilicon.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ The tiny NanoPi R2S
I can’t remember where I first read about this, but it looks like a cool little box for a router or VPN endpoint:
The NanoPi R2S uses Rockchip’s quad-core A53 RK3328 SoC with powerful performance. Its default frequency is 1.2GHz. The NanoPi R2S has 1GB (or optional 2GB) RAM, dual Gbps Ethernet ports. It uses RK805 PMU chip and supports dynamic frequency scaling. It has one USB 2.0 port that can interface with 4G modules, USB HD cameras, USB WiFi modules etc.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Rlang ☛ Add shiny in quarto blog with shinylive
-
Brendan Gregg ☛ Brendan Gregg: eBPF Documentary
eBPF is a crazy technology – like putting JavaScript into the GNU/Linux kernel – and getting it accepted had so far been an untold story of strategy and ingenuity. The eBPF documentary, published late last year, tells this story by interviewing key players from 2014 including myself, and touches on new developments including Windows. (If you are new to eBPF, it is the name of a kernel execution engine that runs a variety of new programs in a performant and safe sandbox in the kernel, like how JavaScript can run programs safely in a browser sandbox; it is also no longer an acronym.) The documentary was played at KubeCon, and is on youtube: [...]
-
-
Software
-
Medevel ☛ OpenObserve: The Ultimate Open-Source Platform for Log and Metric Insights
OpenObserve is a cloud-native observability platform designed for logs, metrics, traces, analytics, and Real User Monitoring.
It is easy to operate, can be set up in under 2 minutes, and serves as a seamless replacement for Elasticsearch. It comes with its own user interface and can reduce log storage costs
-
Medevel ☛ Healthchecks is a Self-hosted Cron Job Monitoring System
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring service, written in Python & Django
-