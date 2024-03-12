Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

A number of French government agencies have been hit by “intense” cyberattacks, the prime minister’s office announced on Monday.

The nature of the attacks, which began on Sunday night, has not been confirmed although the description is consistent with distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

The French government said the attack was “conducted using familiar technical means but of unprecedented intensity.”

DDoS attacks are not capable of stealing information, although they can prevent people from accessing a network resource because they flood the servers with junk requests.

While DDoS incidents have been attributed to state-sponsored groups, the simplistic nature of the attack means they cannot offer a lasting disruptive capability or provide the attacker with a method to penetrate the targets’ networks.