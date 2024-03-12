today's howto
-
Austin Gil ☛ I Deployed My Own Cute Lil' Private Internet (a.k.a. VPC)
A Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) enables private communication between two cloud compute instances, isolating network traffic from other [Internet] users, thus improving security.
So, how did I decide to showcase this? By building a little Pokémon dashboard, of course.
I deployed two apps, each consisting of an app server and a database server (four servers total). The first app + database server pair is deployed normally, the second is configured to run within a VPC.
-
Gabriel Simmer ☛ Nitter is Not Dead
Next, you'll need some tokens to feed into Nitter. Thankfully, someone has already written some Python to do this for us, which you can find here. Fill out the username and password, then run it. This will return a few JSON payloads, but the one you want is at the very end (you will also want to convert the single quotes to double quotes). Create a new file alongside your nitter.conf file named guest_accounts.json with the JSON in an array: [...]
-
University of Toronto ☛ Why we should care about usage data for our internal services
I recently wrote about some practical-focused thoughts on usage data for your services. But there's a broader issue about usage data for services and having or not having it. My sense is that for a lot of sysadmins, building things to collect usage data feels like accounting work and likely to lead to unpleasant and damaging things, like internal chargebacks (which have create various problems, and also). However, I think we should strongly consider routinely gathering this data anyway, for fundamentally the same reasons as you should collect information on what TLS protocols and ciphers are being used by your people and software.
-
