Banana Pi launches a $30 WiFi 6 router with Triductor TR6560 SoC running a fork of OpenWrt

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2024



When Banana Pi started to sell the low-cost Banana Pi BPI-WiFi 6 router board powered by Triductor TR6560 dual-core SoC and TR5220 WiFi 6 chipset, I mentioned they should probably offer a complete system with enclosure and antennas for this to become more popular.

The hardware is mostly the same, but the company decided to remove one of the LAN ports, so the Banana Pi BPI-WiFi 6 router comes with three LAN ports instead of four. The router runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10, and they released the OpenWrt source code about six months ago and further updated it two months ago to the latest “RC8 SDK” which must be an internal version for Triductor SoCs. You’ll find the code and instructions to build it on an Ubuntu 22.04 machine on GitHub. The Wiki has a few more details about the hardware and binary images.

Read on