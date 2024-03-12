Programming Leftovers
Joachim Breitner: Convenient sandboxed development environment
I like using one machine and setup for everything, from serious development work to hobby projects to managing my finances. This is very convenient, as often the lines between these are blurred. But it is also scary if I think of the large number of people who I have to trust to not want to extract all my personal data. Whenever I run a
cabal install, or a fun VSCode extension gets updated, or anything like that, I am running code that could be malicious or buggy.
dwaves.de ☛ programming language performance benchmarks
Just as php python is a widely used easy to read and write on-the-fly interpreted language. performance?
Ismael Olea: Modelling protected areas talks
Just keeping up to date with a talk I gave twice past year. I’m very proud of the work but never shared here neither in my Wikidata User:Olea page.
As a brief introduction, for some time I did a significant work importing to Wikidata the CDDA database of European protected areas as I found we have them completely infra represented. I have previous experience with historical heritage but this showed to be a harder work. I have collected some thoughts about lessons learned and a potential standarizing proposal for natural protected areas but never structured in a comprehensive way until being invited to give a couple talks about this.
Ismael Olea: Misadventures modelling Andalusian heritage
Related with the previous post, I have pending too to publish my notes about my experience importing, sorting and cleaning the descriptions of the rich Andalusian historical heritage. Our friends of Wikimedia Portugal invited and sponsored my travel to Lisboa to share my, sometimes sad, practical experience in their excellent Wikidata Days 2023 meeting.
I used this invitation as a motivation to finally compile all the experience I learned when importing the Digital Guide to the Cultural Heritage of Andalusia into Wikidata.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: digest 0.6.35 on CRAN: New xxhash code
Release 0.6.35 of the digest package
spookyhash,
blake3,
crc32c– and now also
xxh3_64and
xxh3_128), and enables easy comparison of (potentially large and nested) R language objects as it relies on the native serialization in R.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.11 Membering
The Perl and Raku Foundation has been awarding many grant proposals in the past. The grant proposals are judged by the Grants Committee, but sadly there are no committee members with a background in the Raku Programming Language at the moment.
-
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rustup 1.27.0
The rustup team is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.27.0. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.27.0 is as easy as stopping any programs which may be using Rustup (e.g. closing your IDE) and running: [...]
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: crates.io: Download changes
Like the rest of the Rust community, crates.io has been growing rapidly, with download and package counts increasing 2-3x year-on-year. This growth doesn't come without problems, and we have made some changes to download handling on crates.io to ensure we can keep providing crates for a long time to come.
