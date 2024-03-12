Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2024

Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Hereâs Whatâs New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
That's It. Africa is 'All Android' Now. [original]
Windows in the grave
Web Browsers: 'Speedometer' and Firefox
Some browsing news with Firefox focus
KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords
KeePassXC 2.7.7 has been released today as a new maintenance update to the KeePassXC 2.7 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform password manager application.
Kdenlive 24.02.0 released
The team is thrilled to introduce the much-anticipated release of Kdenlive 24.02
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
GNU/Linux at 5% Soon? [original]
we're assuming interest in the platform grows
 
OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source
The OBS Studio 30.1 open-source screencasting and streaming app was released today as the first major update to the OBS Studio 30 series adding new features and improvements.
today's leftovers
Events, SUSE, GNOME, and more
Openwashing, Privacy Abuses by Microsoft/Bots in 'Artificial Intelligence' Clothing
Some opposition news
Programming Leftovers
lots of Rust news
Open Hardware: Arduino, KiCad, and More
Some hardware news for hacking-centric development
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Canonical/Ubuntu: Charmed OpenSearch and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Some Ubuntu news
Best EXIF Tools for GNU/Linux Image Anonymity and Quick Look at LosslessCut
Some software for GNU/Linux
today's howtos
7 more howtos for today
A Peek at Kubernetes v1.30
It's a new year and a new Kubernetes release
KaOS Linux 2024.03 Is Out to Deliver a Stable KDE Plasma 6 Experience
The KaOS Linux developers released today a new ISO snapshot of their independent, Arch Linux-inspired distribution for March, KaOS Linux 2024.03, which ships with the stable KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
VLC Player Hits 5 Billion Downloads, Prepares for WebAssembly, Vision Pro App
Free and open source "OG" media player VLC surpasses 5 billion downloads!
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Improves Night Color, Discover, Plasma Wayland, and More
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.2 as the second bugfix update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing more bugs, crashes, and issues reported by users.
Linux Kernel 6.8 Released. This is What's New.
A new mainline Linux Kernel 6.8 is now available. Find out what are the best new features of this version.
Many New HowTos Released by Linux Hint
Linux Hint's latest, released today or yesterday
Programming Leftovers
5 picks for today
Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail and Making Firefox Pay
Mozilla experiments
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
5 new hardware stories
today's howtos
11 more howtos
Android vs FOSS Phones
The PinePhonePro was released at the end of 2021 but has a SoC that was first released in 2016
Red Hat Corporate: NTT, Jira, and APIDays
Last corporate fluff from redhat.ccom
KDE
I installed KDE neon to replace my ubuntu to try out KDE 6
today's howto
4 howtos
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Some security picks
Banana Pi launches a $30 WiFi 6 router with Triductor TR6560 SoC running a fork of OpenWrt
The router runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10
Machine Learning: Shell Genie – interact with the terminal in plain English
This is free and open source software
26 Best Free and Open Source Linux Integrated Development Environments
However, selecting an IDE can be a daunting task, in part because there are a large number available for Linux
Enforcing a touchscreen mapping in GNOME
Touchscreens are quite prevalent by now but one of the not-so-hidden secrets is that they're actually two devices
Plasma 6 desktop - Me early impressions be solid but ...
You know I love Plasma. It's also the best desktop environment out there, hands down
Games: RPCS3, Duelists of Eden, Of Life and Land, and More
half a dozen links to Liam Dawe
BigLinux makes Linux easy for anyone - and it should be way more popular
Looking for a Linux distribution that makes good on the promise of being the perfect system for those who've never used Linux
OpenSSH 9.7 released
OpenSSH plans to remove support for the DSA signature algorithm in early 2025 and compile-time disable it later this year
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
Debian, HowTos, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, and Free Software Security Podcast
3 new episodes
Security Leftovers
and some Windows failingss
Android Leftovers
Punishment or protection? Google is blocking rooted Android phones from using RCS messaging
GNU Hyperbole Major Release 9 (V9.0.1) Rhapsody
GNU Hyperbole 9.0.1, the Rhapsody release, is now available on GNU ELPA
unofficial antiX 23.1 with 3 init and 4 service managers – no elogind needed
for systemd sceptics
Linux Mobile Distro postmarketOS Adopts systemd to Better Support GNOME, KDE Plasma
The developers of the Alpine Linux-based postmarketOS mobile distribution announced today that they’re now supporting the systemd init system alongside OpenRC and other alternative init systems.
Links 11/03/2024: TikTok Bans May be Imminent, Social Control Media's Harms Increasingly Recognised
Links for the day
Windows TCO Leftovers
Some pair of examples about Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
Programming news and opinions
today's leftovers
5 misc stories, FOSS focus
LibreSSL versions 3.8.3 and 3.9.0 released
The LibreSSL project has announced the release of version 3.8.3, and (development) version 3.9.0 of the software
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, μRepRap, and More
5 hardware related bits of news
today's howtos
many howtos, first batch
GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024
The 178th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 10th, 2024.
14 Best Free and Open Source Speech Synthesis Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Misogynistic Trolls Cannot Stop Tux Machines [original]
They might think this trolling is effective but that also makes them super-sexist and the police has opened several cases as a result of this sexism
Review: A PinePhone as a mobile desktop computer?
I honestly had no idea, but I shared a few thoughts
today's leftovers
5 more stories of interest
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux development and beyond
Security Leftovers
Security news and CISA's latest
today's howtos
some are days old
Every Week in March GNU/Linux Share (as Measured by statCounter) is Increasing [original]
the "Bandwagon Effect"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent GNU/Linux Focused Videos (Invidious)
many YouTube videos