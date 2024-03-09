Open Hardware: Arduino, Phosh, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Arduino ☛ A single stepper motor drives this mechanical seven-segment display clock
It is amazing how much technological progress humanity has achieved over the past few centuries. But while our capability with electronics has shot ahead, it seems that we’ve almost regressed when it comes to mechanical and electromechanical design.
-
Arduino ☛ This kinetic light installation illuminates the Finnish snow
If you’re ever driving through rural Finland about an hour south of Jyväskylä, you might come across the Haihatus art center. That includes KITA, “the house of kinetic arts.” You’ll recognize it right away by its bold swaths of vibrant paint.
-
Guido Günther: Phosh Nightly Package Builds
Tightening the feedback loop Link to heading One thing we notice ever so often is that although Phosh’s source code is publicly available and upcoming changes are open for review the feedback loop between changes being made to the development branch and users noticing the change can still be quiet long.
This can be problematic as we ideally want to catch a regression or broken use case triggered by a change on the development branch (aka main) before the general availability of a new version.
-
Hackaday ☛ Motherboard Revived With Simplest 1.8V SPI Shifter Ever
If you have ever had to fix a modern desktop motherboard, you might have noticed that the BIOS (UEFI) SPI flash is 1.8V – which means you can no longer use a Raspberry Pi or a CH341 adapter directly, and you’d need to use a 1.8V level shifter of some sort. Now, some of us can wait for a 1.8V level shifter adapter from an online store of your choosing, but [treble] got a “BIOS flash failed” motherboard from Facebook Marketplace, and decided to make it work immediately.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico turned into a working GPU
Clem Mayer from Element 14 has turned a Raspberry Pi Pico into GPU and shows off how it works in a video recently shared to YouTube.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi RP2040-powered 0.99″ rounded display is housed in CNC metal case
The Waveshare RP2040-LCD-0.99-B rounded display is the latest display module by Waveshare. This board is built around the Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU and hosts a 128×115 pixels 65K color IPS LCD, along with a QMI8658C IMU, all inside a CNC metal case with an acrylic dull-polish bottom plate. The board also hosts a USB Type-C connector, an LDO, a 2MB NOR-Flash, a SH1.0 6PIN connector (adapting 4x GPIO pins), and a BOOT button.
-
Hackaday ☛ RP2040, ESP32, And An Atmega Have An ADC-Off
[Simon Monk] got frustrated with bad ADC performance when tinkering with an ESP32 board, and decided to put three of the nowadays-iconic boards to the test – a classic ESP32 devboard, a Pi Pico with an RP2040, and an Arduino Uno R3 with an ATmega328P. To do that, he took a bench PSU, added a filter circuit to it, went through the entire ADC range for each board, took a large number of samples at different points and plotted the results. The plots show us both linearity and precision, as well as ADC dead zones, and the results are quite surprising.