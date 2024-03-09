today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Add Text to Existing Files in Linux
-
Linux.org ☛ LFCS - Installing and Understanding XRDP
We are starting a new section on the LFCS Certification. This section deals with Virtualization.
For this section, we will reinstall CentOS 7 or Ubuntu 18.04 all over.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to verify Debian CD or DVD image using GPG
When you download Debian GNU/Linux CD or DVD images, you must verify the authenticity of Debian GNU/Linux CD or DVD images using the gpg and sha512sum command.
-
DebugPoint ☛ Install and Configure KDE Plasma Desktop in Arch GNU/Linux [Complete Guide]
If you love KDE and Arch Linux, this guide is for you. This guide explains the steps needed to set up a fully functioning KDE Plasma desktop with all of its native applications. Let’s take a look at how you can install KDE Plasma in Arch Linux.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Check How Long a Process Has Been Running in Linux
Linux, with its powerful command-line interface, provides users with a myriad of tools to monitor and manage processes efficiently.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Changing Your Default CLI Text Editor in Ubuntu/Debian