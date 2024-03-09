Content Management Systems, Red Hat, and Kubernetes

Generative AI is a potent new tool in the bank’s arsenal. It can take on more of the burden for customer servicing and reduce the toil of back office operations. In the short term, the positive impact will be on the bottom line, but we believe that this next era of artificial intelligence will be critical to value creation for banks and undoubtedly shift the competitive landscape. While the opportunities are vast, there are many challenges that banks will need to address to maximize AI’s potential.