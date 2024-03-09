Content Management Systems, Red Hat, and Kubernetes
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
13 Top WordPress Invoicing Plugins for Websites in 2024
Managing a business is never easy because selling stuff is not the only task you have to oversee.
-
Linux Links ☛ 3 Best Free and Open Source Bash Static Site Generators
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, here's our selection of the best Bash static site generators.
-
-
Red Hat / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Implementing digital sovereignty: the decision framework
Globally, organizations now consider sovereignty to be of great importance. This recognition is at the top level: 86% of CEOs have told us it’s their highest priority in the coming years, ranking alongside the need to address cybersecurity threats (source: IDC’s Worldwide CEO Sentiment Survey [January 2022]; N = 389).
-
Red Hat Official ☛ What to expect in the next era of artificial intelligence in banking[Ed: "Hey hi" hype rather than substance]
Generative AI is a potent new tool in the bank’s arsenal. It can take on more of the burden for customer servicing and reduce the toil of back office operations. In the short term, the positive impact will be on the bottom line, but we believe that this next era of artificial intelligence will be critical to value creation for banks and undoubtedly shift the competitive landscape. While the opportunities are vast, there are many challenges that banks will need to address to maximize AI’s potential.
-
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, February 2024
The recording of the February CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you.
-
-
Kubernetes
-
The Kubernetes Singularity
Kubernetes is becoming central to how clouds work, and the best home for large-scale open source generative AI.
-
Embracing Code-Driven Security for Cloud-Native Ecosystems
While flexible and scalable, cloud-native architectures introduce new security challenges due to their complexity and dynamic nature.
-