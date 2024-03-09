Licensing / Legal Issues in Free Software
Bruce Perens ☛ Post-Open License: First Draft – Bruce Perens
At the link below is the first draft of the Post-Open License. This is not yet the product of a qualified attorney, and you shouldn’t apply it to your own work yet. There isn’t context for this license yet, so some things won’t make sense: for example the license is administered by an entity called the “POST-OPEN ADMINISTRATION” and I haven’t figured out how to structure that organization so that people can trust it. There are probably also terms I can’t get away with legally, this awaits work with a lawyer.
Daniel Pocock ☛ Queensland's new Coercive Control laws challenge Debian Code of Conduct
Just in time for International Women's Day, the Australian state of Queensland has brought in a new law prohibiting coercive control.
Teleport ☛ Teleport Community Edition will restrict commercial usage starting with version 16
The license of our open source repository remains AGPLv3 with no changes. Companies or individuals are welcome to compile the source code under AGPLv3 terms.
We are also keeping the Apache 2.0 license for our open source documentation and the client libraries code.