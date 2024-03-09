Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Linux Links ☛ 10 Best Free and Open Source Qt File Managers
This article focus on the finest Qt file managers. We include the best free and open source software written with this toolkit.
-
Medevel ☛ Unlock Your Learning Potential: Top 30 Free Flashcard and SRS Apps for Enhanced Memory Retention, for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android
A flashcard app is a study tool that leverages the benefits of traditional flashcards in a digital format. These apps allow users to create their own flashcards on various subjects, and often include features such as progress tracking, multimedia support, and synchronization across multiple devices.
-
Linux Links ☛ 7 Best Free and Open Source Console Based XMPP Clients
Here's our verdict on the best console-based XMPP clients. They are free and open source goodness.
-
Étienne Deparis ☛ My default apps
Following a post on Mastodon, I discovered by chance the last blogging trend: publishing a quick list of the applications/services we use daily. All publications are centralized by Robb Knight if you want to discover more of them. As some already noticed, it is a very nice journey to parse the list, discovering a lot of very nice people 🙂
-
Undeadly ☛ OpenBGPD 8.4 released
The OpenBSD Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing daemon OpenBGPD has a new version out, version 8.4.