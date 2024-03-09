Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Raspberry Pi ☛ Magical voxel display captures Doom characters in a crystal ball
The models shown inside James’ crystal ball are from Cheello’s Voxel Doom. Voxel Doom is a graphics mod that replaces all monsters, weapons, and props from the game with 3D voxel models.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 261: Rickroll Toothbrush, Keyboard Cat, Zombie Dialup
This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos met up in a new disposable location to give the lowdown on this week’s best hacks. First up in the news — the Home Sweet Home Automation contest is still going strong. You’ve still got plenty of time, so get on over to Hackaday.IO and start your entry today. In the news, the UK is asking how powerful an electric bike should be (more than 250 Watts, certainly), and legal pressure from Nintendo has shut down two emulators.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Open-Source HVAC?
Although adoption of open-source in HVAC has been slow, it could revolutionize the industry. Recently, we discovered a number of our customers are coming over from the HVAC industry, presumably engineers, who are using our wide range of environmental sensors to test and develop their ideas. We've collected these relevant products onto a single page to jumpstart your next HVAC or Building Science project.