Nepali Community celebrates LibreOffice 24.2 Release Party with CS50x Nepal students

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2024



We shared some positive words around the LibreOffice project, among students of IOE Purwanchal Campus enrolled in CS50x Nepal. The LibreOffice orientation was scheduled for two hours on 21st February, 2024 at the MSC special classroom of the same campus; it was a special session in the CS50x Nepal timeline.

The session that I delivered gave a general overview of the LibreOffice project, The Document Foundation, the Document Liberation Project, past activities carried out by the local Nepali community, customization tips and tricks for familiarity, and how to contribute or connect in the community.

Read on