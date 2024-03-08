Postfix 3.9 Email Server Introduces MongoDB Support

The latest stable release of the widely adopted mail transport agent (MTA) Postfix, version 3.9, introduces a series of enhancements and changes, maintaining the tradition of offering robust and secure email solutions. Here are the most important of them.

Postfix 3.9 encompasses several major enhancements across various areas, including database support, environmental variables (ENVID) support, feature deprecation, MIME conversion, protocol compliance, security measures, and TLS support.

