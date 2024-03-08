Immich 1.98.0 Introduces New Logo and App Enhancements

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2024



Immich, the innovative open-source alternative to Google Photos targeting self-host enthusiasts, has announced its latest release, 1.98. This version introduces many new features and improvements, most notably a new logo designed by the winner of their recent logo design contest.

The contest, which concluded on March 4, 2024, showcased the vibrant community engagement surrounding the app. The winning variant is shown below after an internal voting process involving core team members and contributors. Future versions of the app will incorporate the new logo.

