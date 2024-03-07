today's leftovers

After acquiring the Debian trademark in Switzerland (I subsequently canceled it), I declared the Debian Code of Conduct to be invalid. Even without the trademark, I remain of the opinion that the Code of Conduct is invalid.

I previously wrote in some detail about the dangers of modern slavery that intersect with Code of Conduct brainwashing in voluntary groups.

Yet understanding what is wrong in the specific case of Debian's Code of Conduct is even easier than that.

When Debian conducted a vote to make people submit themselves to a Code of Conduct in 2014, they presented the results as a majority in favor. According to the page, 1,002 people were registered to vote. Only 288 valid votes were counted. We need to take the numbers and look at them like this: [...]