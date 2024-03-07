today's leftovers
-
Server
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ CRI-O: Applying seccomp profiles from OCI registries
Author: Sascha Grunert
Seccomp stands for secure computing mode and has been a feature of the Linux kernel since version 2.6.12. It can be used to sandbox the privileges of a process, restricting the calls it is able to make from userspace into the kernel. Kubernetes lets you automatically apply seccomp profiles loaded onto a node to your Pods and containers.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
LWN ☛ Wednesday's stable kernel updates
Greg Kroah-Hartman has announced another round of stable kernel updates:
6.7.9, 6.6.21,
6.1.81, 5.15.151,
5.10.212, 5.4.271,
and 4.19.309 have all been
released. Each contains a set of important fixes.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ Stephen Milne, consent & Debian Code of Conduct invalid
After acquiring the Debian trademark in Switzerland (I subsequently canceled it), I declared the Debian Code of Conduct to be invalid. Even without the trademark, I remain of the opinion that the Code of Conduct is invalid.
I previously wrote in some detail about the dangers of modern slavery that intersect with Code of Conduct brainwashing in voluntary groups.
Yet understanding what is wrong in the specific case of Debian's Code of Conduct is even easier than that.
When Debian conducted a vote to make people submit themselves to a Code of Conduct in 2014, they presented the results as a majority in favor. According to the page, 1,002 people were registered to vote. Only 288 valid votes were counted. We need to take the numbers and look at them like this: [...]
-
-
Hardware
-
The Next Platform ☛ There Is Still A Place For FPGAs In The Datacenter
By the time that the founders of Achronix, who were all techies from Cornell University, decided to found their own FPGA company twenty years ago, FPGAs had already been in the field for twenty years and the market was dominated by Xilinx (now part of AMD) and Altera (still part of defective chip maker Intel until it gets spun out sometime in the future).
-
CNX Software ☛ ePulse Feather C6 – An ESP32-C6 development board with Adafruit Feather form factor, LiPo battery support
ThingPulse ePulse Feather C6 is a new ESP32-C6 development board with WiFi 6, BLE5, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter connectivity that follows the Adafruit Feather form factor and supports LiPo battery charging through a charger IC and a fuel gauge.
-
-
Microsoft
-
Beta News ☛ Microsoft has started referring to its CBL-Mariner distro as Microsoft trap Azure Linux [Ed: Rebranding is a sign of weakness if not failure]
While it came as a bit of a surprise when it first became public, it has been known for some time that Abusive Monopolist Microsoft has its own GNU/Linux distro called CBL-Mariner.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft engineer begs FTC to stop Copilot's offensive image generator – Our tests confirm it's a serious problem
The employee got a lot of offensive images and so did we.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Microsoft engineer flags Copilot Designer concerns as academics call for better Hey Hi (AI) risk research [Ed: Microsoft fully aware it is flooding the Web with misinformation, just like it did with SPAM (Windows botnets)]
A Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp. engineer has written a letter to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission raising concerns about the company’s Copilot Designer tool. CNBC reported the development today. It comes about a day after more than 100 academics, tech executives and other experts published an open letter focused on the risks posed by advanced Hey Hi (AI) models.
-
-
Canonical and IBM
-
Ubuntu ☛ Meet Canonical at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, provides open source security, support and services. Our portfolio covers critical systems, from the smallest devices to the largest clouds, from the kernel to containers, from databases to AI. With customers that include top tech brands, emerging startups, governments and home users, Canonical delivers trusted open source for everyone.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to use Helm charts to deploy Data Grid on OpenShift
In Red Hat OpenShift 4.x, the Operator framework became a fundamental part of the daily cluster operations, and we explain the Data Grid Operator in this Data Grid Operator installation article.
The Data Grid Operator provides an easy and straightforward method for deploying a Red Hat Data Grid server. Once the Data Grid is deployed it can include features such as cross-site and JVM settings, which are set via the Custom Resources (CRs) consumed by the Data Grid Operator to build the Data Grid server.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Is a sovereign cloud needed for AI workloads?
However, if you compare that number to those who are currently using sovereign clouds, the number is much higher — 42%. Why is that?
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SUSE Partner Summit: Another Reason Why June Will Be Beautiful in Berlin for SUSE Partners!
The Partner Summit, set to take place just before SUSECON 24, is scheduled for June 17. For partners, the Partner Summit serves as a wonderful prelude to SUSECON 2024, setting the stage for collaboration, innovation, sharing best practices and growth.
-
Enhancements in OBS Content Moderation: Canned Responses, User Insights, UI Upgrades, and Documentation Updates
Over the past few weeks, we’ve dedicated our efforts to enhancing content moderation within OBS. This time around, our focus has been on refining canned responses, implementing a comprehensive comment listing feature for individual users, making various UI enhancements, and updating our user documentation. Content Moderation is part of the beta program. Our journey into content moderation began back in October 2023, initially addressing comment locks and report categories.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
WordPress ☛ The Month in WordPress – February 2024
February saw significant progress towards the upcoming WordPress 6.5 release and final preparations for WordCamp Asia. The results of the annual WordPress survey were released, and discussions began on the next steps for the Data Liberation project. Read on for the latest happenings in the WordPress space.
-