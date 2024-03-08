Today in Techrights
Where GNU/Linux is Measured as Highly Adopted This Month
one can add BSD and other things to visualise
Would Hitler attack Richard Stallman too?
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
New
Links 07/03/2024: A Long Tail of Stories
Links for the day
What is the difference between a Project and a proper Association?
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Excellent News: SoylentNews Raises $2,000 in a Day, Funding Problem Now "Solved." (Quoting NCommander)
NCommander has great news
Links 07/03/2024: Google’s Tacit Admission Its Results Are Too Spammy and Microsoft Generates Plenty of Misinformation
Links for the day
Stephen Milne, consent & Debian Code of Conduct invalid
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Despite the Web's Demise We're Still Growing
presence in Geminispace has paid off
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, March 06, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Populating Google News With Chatbot Spew: As Much as 30% of Results in Gulag Noise Is Not "News" But Garbage (Sometimes Generated by a Single Site)
Example from moments ago
Microsoft Saturated E-mail with Junk (Windows Botnets Spew Out Lots of These) and Now It Does the Same to the World Wide Web
Fake sites created in bulk
Ben Bell, Mark Taylor, Sirius Open Source & DebConf sponsorhip insincere promises
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Google sponsorship: failed to pay Open Labs, OSCAL, Albania
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
ILOAT Judgment No. 4394: Administrative Tribunal of the International Labour Organization (ILOAT) Shows Its True Colours
This seems like classic ILOAT formality-ism, wherein they just check if some decision conforms to the rules set forth by the AC, which takes bribes from the President, rather than consider the actual legality of these rules
[Meme] ILOAT Already Admitted in Public It is Unable to Fulfil Its Mission for EPO Staff
The International Labour Organization (ILO) has a tribunal (ILOAT), but don't let that deceive you
