RHVoice – multilingual speech synthesizer

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2024



Speech synthesizers are text-to-speech systems used with computers. This type of software is programmed to include phonemes and the grammatical rules of a language, so that words are pronounced correctly.

RHVoice is a multilingual speech synthesizer. The aim of the project is to give visually impaired people access to a good synthesis voice with their screen reader.

This is free and open source software.

