posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2024



GTK 4.14 will be released very soon, with new renderers that were introduced earlier this year.

The new renderers have much improved support for fractional scaling—on my system, I now use 125% scaling instead of the ‘Large Text’ setting, and I find that works fine for my needs.

Ever since 4.0, GTK has been advocating for linear layout.

The idea is that we just place glyphs where the coordinates tell us, and if that is a fractional position somewhere between pixels, so be it, we can render the outline at that offset just fine. This approach works—if your output device has a high-enough resolution (anything above 240 dpi should be ok). Sadly, we don’t live in a world where most laptop screens have that kind of resolution, so we can’t just ignore pixels.

