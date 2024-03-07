Fedora 41 Drops the GNOME Xorg Sessions

The Fedora Workstation Working Group has decided to stop installing the GNOME Xorg sessions by default, starting with Fedora 41. This decision aims to encourage users to switch to Wayland while ensuring that existing installations are not broken.

Following the move to completely remove X11 from Plasma 6 in Fedora 40, Fedora 41, set for release at the end of the year, will also adopt Wayland as the default for its GNOME desktop environment. This change aligns with Fedora’s overall direction toward using Wayland.

Regarding this, the GNOME classic session, which includes both Wayland and Xorg sessions, will be split to maintain the Classic session as a default installation. The change, initially proposed for Fedora 40, was deemed too late for implementation and will be formally introduced in Fedora 41 as a system-wide change.

