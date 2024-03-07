GNUnet 0.21.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2024,

updated Mar 07, 2024



We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.21.0.

GNUnet is an alternative network stack for building secure, decentralized and privacy-preserving distributed applications. Our goal is to replace the old insecure Internet protocol stack. Starting from an application for secure publication of files, it has grown to include all kinds of basic protocol components and applications towards the creation of a GNU internet. This release marks a noteworthy milestone in that it includes a completely new transport layer. It lays the groundwork for fixing some major design issues and may also already alleviate a variety of issues seen in previous releases related to connectivity. This change also deprecates our testbed and ATS subsystem.

This is a new major release. It breaks protocol compatibility with the 0.20.x versions.

Read on