Pineberry Pi Unveils New Expansion Boards for Raspberry Pi 5

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2024



Pineberry Pi introduces a new lineup for the Raspberry Pi 5: HatDrive! AI, HatDrive! NET 1G, HatDrive! NET 2.5G HatDrive! Dual, and HatBRICK! Commander. These boards enhance AI capabilities, NVMe storage, and networking, with key features like the ASMedia PCIe Switch (Gen2) for efficient data transfer.

The HatDrive AI board, specifically developed for the Raspberry Pi 5, stands out as a unique integration of NVMe drive support and a Google Coral Edge TPU M.2 E-Key slot, making it an useful tool for AI and high-speed storage applications.

