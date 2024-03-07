openSUSE Leap 15.6 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with GNOME 45

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 07, 2024



Powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta ships with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS and GNOME 45 desktop environment series.

Under the hood, we find a lot of updated packages including PipeWire 1.0.3, PulseAudio 17.0, GNU C Library 2.38, systemd 254, Python 3.11, OpenSSL 3.1.4, GnuTLS 3.8.0, firewalld 2.0.1, AppArmor 3.1.6, KDE Frameworks 5.114, Qt 5.15.12 LTS, Qt 6.6.1, DPDK 23.07, Xen 4.18, KVM 8.1.3, libvirt 1.0, podman 4.8, and virt-manager 4.1.

Read on