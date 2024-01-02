GridPlayer - play multiple videos simultaneously

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2024



GridPlayer is Python-based software which lets you watch videos side-by-side.

Watching video on computers running Linux is commonplace. Most Linux distros ship at least one media player.

One of the most popular open source video players is VLC. In our opinion, VLC and mpv are the finest free and open source video players. But there are lots of high quality alternatives out there.

GridPlayer is Python-based software which lets you watch videos side-by-side. At the heart of GridPlayer is VLC and Qt. The software also uses yt-dlp and Streamlink, software which features in our top 100 CLI apps.

Read on