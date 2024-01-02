Steam Deck Status and and Some News
-
Boiling Steam ☛ The Steam Deck OLED Still Out of Stock in Japan
Just a short update on the situation in Japan. As you may recall, the Steam Deck OLED went out of stock shortly in Japan after its released in November 2023. I have been monitoring the situation during December, and it has not changed. It’s still not possible to order a Steam Deck OLED right now. The unit has been consistently out of stock since November, while there was a message back in early December that they expected to get some new units by Mid-December, while I am not sure they actually materialized.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Happy New Year 2024 and Some News
First a Happy New Year 2024 to Everyone! We hope you have had a great time during the end of the year. This year is going to be somewhat special for Boiling Steam as well, since we will be celebrating a few months down the road our 10th year anniversary as well. In 2023 we decided to move away from Wordpress to a static site (after building our own static site generator), and as you can expect there are many things that still remain to be implemented.
[...]
The migration is not yet finished. There are still some missing pictures here and there, some broken links, and some stuff that needs CSS adjustment for styling. But at least, most of the textual content has moved and the rest of the gaps will be fixed progressively. The good thing is that we will end up with a 10 year history stored into Git, which makes the whole site completely portable from now on.