Steam Deck Status and and Some News

First a Happy New Year 2024 to Everyone! We hope you have had a great time during the end of the year. This year is going to be somewhat special for Boiling Steam as well, since we will be celebrating a few months down the road our 10th year anniversary as well. In 2023 we decided to move away from Wordpress to a static site (after building our own static site generator), and as you can expect there are many things that still remain to be implemented.

The migration is not yet finished. There are still some missing pictures here and there, some broken links, and some stuff that needs CSS adjustment for styling. But at least, most of the textual content has moved and the rest of the gaps will be fixed progressively. The good thing is that we will end up with a 10 year history stored into Git, which makes the whole site completely portable from now on.