today's howtos
You Can Now Run Fedora Linux on Apple Silicon Macs
Want to run Linux on your M1 or M2 Mac? You can now run Fedora Linux on most Apple Silicon Macs, including all models of M1 and M2 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Studio, or iMacs. Fedora Asahi Remix is the first full Linux distribution to support the M1 and M2 processor series of Macs. Presumably support for the M3 Macs will arrive soon, along with support for Mac Pro.
Installing Fedora Linux on an Apple Silicon Mac will, by default, format and takeover the existing MacOS installation, so be prepared to convert your Apple Silicon Mac into a full-fledged Linux machine.
TecAdmin ☛ Using the find -exec Command Option in Linux
The find -exec command in UNIX and GNU/Linux is a powerful combination used to search for files in a directory hierarchy and execute a command on the files found. It serves as a versatile tool in system administration, file management, and automated tasks.
FOSSLinux ☛ Pip installation across GNU/Linux distros: A detailed guide
This guide provides a thorough walkthrough for installing pip, the Python package manager, across different GNU/Linux distributions. Learn the specific steps for distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, and CentOS, ensuring you can manage Python packages effectively regardless of your GNU/Linux environment.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Build a Streaming Radio Server With Icecast on Linux
Ever wanted to start your own radio station that you and your friends can enjoy? You can, with Icecast. In this article we'll create a simple online streaming radio.
Icecast is an open-source HTTP / standards-based live media streaming server created by the Xiph.org Foundation. It's used for everything from small home radio & jukebox projects to large corporate internet radio stations, and everything in between. To start, all you'll need is a computer and a connected microphone. Icecast is available for Linux/Unix and Windows. Similar projects exist, such as Shoutcast, Snapcast and AzuraCast. We're going to use Icecast here as it's the most suitable and straightforward setup process for a DIY streaming radio station.