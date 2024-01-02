Want to run Linux on your M1 or M2 Mac? You can now run Fedora Linux on most Apple Silicon Macs, including all models of M1 and M2 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Studio, or iMacs. Fedora Asahi Remix is the first full Linux distribution to support the M1 and M2 processor series of Macs. Presumably support for the M3 Macs will arrive soon, along with support for Mac Pro.

Installing Fedora Linux on an Apple Silicon Mac will, by default, format and takeover the existing MacOS installation, so be prepared to convert your Apple Silicon Mac into a full-fledged Linux machine.