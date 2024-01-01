Open Hardware and Hardware Retro
Doug Brown ☛ More fun with Apple's internal tools: creating a PDS card
In my last post, I figured out how to use Apple’s leaked Flasher utility from the 1990s to reflash a ROM SIMM inside of my Performa 630. It’s basically the Mac equivalent of a BIOS update, but only for Apple’s developers. The research involved in that post was quite a journey of reverse engineering from both a software and hardware perspective. I had to disassemble the code to figure out which computers were compatible and what the software was expecting to find. I also had to create a replica of an Apple development ROM SIMM that was wired exactly the way Macs of the era expected it. Although I was very excited about my discoveries, one big question remained:
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware November 2023
The Ware for November 2023 is a Lucira at home Covid test. Congrats to Jon Neal for nailing it, email me for your prize!
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, December 2023
Thanks to Cedric Honnet for contributing this ware! Unfortunately this image does have an exact hit on Google images, as it is already in Cedric’s social media feed — but I think the ware itself is functionally interesting, yet simple enough to guess without having to rely on image searches.
Hackaday ☛ How IBM Stumbled Onto RISC
There are a ton of inventions out in the world that are almost complete accidents, but are still ubiquitous in our day-to-day lives. Things like bubble wrap which was originally intended to be wallpaper, or even superglue, a plastic compound whose sticky properties were only discovered later on. IBM found themselves in a similar predicament in the 1970s after working on a type of mainframe computer made to be a phone switch. Eventually the phone switch was abandoned in favor of a general-purpose processor but not before they stumbled onto the RISC processor which eventually became the IBM 801.