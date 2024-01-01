Open Hardware and Hardware Retro

In my last post, I figured out how to use Apple’s leaked Flasher utility from the 1990s to reflash a ROM SIMM inside of my Performa 630. It’s basically the Mac equivalent of a BIOS update, but only for Apple’s developers. The research involved in that post was quite a journey of reverse engineering from both a software and hardware perspective. I had to disassemble the code to figure out which computers were compatible and what the software was expecting to find. I also had to create a replica of an Apple development ROM SIMM that was wired exactly the way Macs of the era expected it. Although I was very excited about my discoveries, one big question remained: