FSF/FSFLA: Happy GNU Year, Savannah, and PSPP 2.0.0

Dear CTT translators: Thank you very much for your contribution in the past year. We have done a good job as always. 1. keep on localizing www.gnu.org to Simplified Chinese 2. help review the new translation of GNU licence: GFDL 3. welcomed several new members, including Jing 4. welcomed several contributors: Ventus Uta, Peaksol, and Chen Jingge The following is the summary from GNU. Please take you time to read. Dear GNU translators! 2023 was a very quiet year; the total number of new translations was four times as low as in 2022, and in terms of size the amount was twice as low. Most translations were made in the "Simplified" Chinese and in the Turkish team. A few unmaintained translations were decommissioned this year, so the total number of translations didn't grow, for the first time since the start of CVS logs in 2001. General Statistics In most working teams, the amount of outdated translations was unprecedently close to zero. We could only wish more teams were active; as a result, the average percentage of outdated translations remained as high as in 2022, and grew slowly. The table below shows the number and size of newly translated articles in important directories and typical number of outdated GNUNified translations throughout the year.