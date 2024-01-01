Raspberry Pi News and Projects
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Waveshare’s New Pan-Tilt Camera Module for Raspberry Pi 4B/5 boards
Waveshare has released a new camera module, named the 360° Omnidirectional High-Torque 2-Axis Expandable Pan-Tilt Camera Module. This module represents an advancement in camera technology, featuring a range of rotational capabilities and a high-torque mechanism. It is designed to cater to applications in robotics and DIY projects, and is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B and 5.
-
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico Becomes Emotionally-Aware Music Visualizer
Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the nascent world of digital music was incredibly exciting. We all cultivated huge MP3 collections and spent hours staring at the best visualizers Winamp and Windows Media Player had to offer. [Rafael] and [Eric] decided to bring back those glory days with their music visualizer that runs on the Raspberry Pi Pico.
-
SANS ☛ Pi-Hole Pi4 Docker Deployment, (Sun, Dec 31st)
... tried many different self-hosting solutions. But one of the most basic options is setting up a Pi-Hole DNS for your home. While the installation is pretty easy, I wanted to use docker on my Pi4, which would be an excellent way to get started. Having this as a docker would allow me to quickly redeploy if there was an issue, as DNS is crucial.