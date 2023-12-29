Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Arduino ☛ Desktop elevator provides a positive sensory experience for an autistic child
Autism often comes with a unique sensory experience that differs from that of most neurotypical people. That tends to be publicized as a negative thing, as some sensations can cause some autistic people a lot of discomfort.
peppe8o ☛ Best Raspberry PI Projects with Tutorials
Best easy to setup raspberry pi projects made simple for beginners
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Does Its Best Retro PC Impression
The Raspberry Pi is a popular choice if you’re looking to put together a simple emulation box — it’s relatively cheap, small enough to tuck into pretty much any entertainment center, and benefits from a large and vibrant development community. You can even get enclosures that will dress the Linux single-board computer up like a miniature version of your favorite retro console. But what about the old school PC gamers who want to relive their glory days in a palm-sized package?
CNX Software ☛ $44 5G M.2 to Ethernet and USB “converter” takes M.2 5G PCIe modules
Waveshare “5G M.2 to Gigabit Ethernet converter, 5G M.2 to USB3 converter” is a single device designed to easily and cheaply add 5G connectivity to a LAN through a gigabit Ethernet port or to a specific host like a PC or a Raspberry Pi SBC through a USB 3.1 Type-C port. The 5G M.2 to Ethernet and USB converter is flexible as by default it does not ship with a 5G module, but features an M.2 Key-B socket for 5G 3042 or 3052 modules allowing it to meet the requirements of a specific location.
[Repeat] CNX Software ☛ Radxa CM3S is Rockchip RK3566 SODIMM system-on-module supports up to 8GB RAM, 128GB flash, wireless module
Radxa CM3S (Compute Module 3 SODIMM), also called the ROCK3 Compute Module SODIMM, is a system-on-module with a 200-pin SO-DIMM edge connector powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC flash, and an optional wireless module with WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2.
CNX Software ☛ Aper-Oculus is an open-source camera development board for AMD Xilinx’s Kria SoM (Crowdfunding)
The Aper-Oculus board is an open-source hardware camera carrier board for the AMD Xilinx Kria system-on-modules aimed at high-speed computer vision applications. The carrier board is built around the Sony SLVS-EC (Scalable Low-Voltage Signaling with Embedded Clock), a high-speed interface standard that delivers high-resolution video output to the FPGA. It also features several connectivity options, including dual MIPI connectors, USB 3.0, DisplayPort, and SATA to accommodate the varying demands of Hey Hi (AI) and robotics projects.